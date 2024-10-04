Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 437 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,189,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total transaction of $731,103.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,328 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,390 shares of company stock worth $7,592,959 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $243.11 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $247.33. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

