Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,572 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 177,226 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,001,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock opened at $483.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.52. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

