Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF were worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 62.2% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQWL opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $102.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.60.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.