U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $23,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.