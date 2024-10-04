Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 564 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

NUE opened at $151.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.52 and a 200 day moving average of $163.99.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NUE. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Nucor

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.