Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,580 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.05% of Nextracker worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Nextracker by 73.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.47. Nextracker Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $62.31.

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Nextracker’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.90.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

