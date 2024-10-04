Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $17,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $789.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $734.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $694.51. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $826.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $694.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.