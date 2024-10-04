35,214 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,214 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 20,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 14,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

