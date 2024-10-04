Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after buying an additional 346,838 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after acquiring an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $39,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total transaction of $18,928,911.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,405 shares of company stock worth $134,635,646. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $415.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.01 and a fifty-two week high of $415.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $361.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

