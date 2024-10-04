B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 16,984 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 98,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 58,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,524,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

