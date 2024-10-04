Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 283,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 257,746 shares.The stock last traded at $47.41 and had previously closed at $45.19.

Invesco China Technology ETF Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $893.87 million, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 21,623 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

