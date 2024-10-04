FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,881 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 2.68% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $25,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 53,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

