Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $23,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $317.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.36. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

