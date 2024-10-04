Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.46. Approximately 1,345,548 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,668,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $17,914,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,123,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

