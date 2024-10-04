Truist Financial Corp Sells 13,569 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Evercore ISI cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 2.1 %

TSCO stock opened at $291.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $270.35 and a 200 day moving average of $268.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $298.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

