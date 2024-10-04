VF (NYSE:VFC) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1946413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of VF from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on VF from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on VF from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of VF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

VF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. VF had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that VF Corporation will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. VF’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.70 per share, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,843,972.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VF by 328.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,448 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 351,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 132,650 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,574,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

