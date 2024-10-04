Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,699 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Solutions worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 192,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,366,000 after buying an additional 127,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,418,000 after buying an additional 67,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 601,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,098,000 after buying an additional 31,225 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $138.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $156.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.51 and a 200 day moving average of $143.88.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

