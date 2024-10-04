Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,231 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 18.8% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Sysco by 260.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 49.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

