Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.72. 1,544,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,869,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 2.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.