Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.72. 1,544,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 4,869,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 5.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth about $420,000. Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

