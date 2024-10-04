Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,999 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

