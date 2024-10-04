Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 161,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,243,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.13.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Stories

