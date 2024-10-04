RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 6,763,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,306,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
