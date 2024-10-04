RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Down 2.7% – What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.80 and last traded at $1.84. Approximately 6,763,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,306,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

RLX Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 7,420.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,729,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.