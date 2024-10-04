AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Trading Down 3.3% – Time to Sell?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.19 and last traded at $44.58. 463,706 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,742,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. Barclays cut their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.94.

AZEK Trading Down 4.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

AZEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AZEK news, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.70 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at $363,123.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards acquired 600 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,123.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AZEK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of AZEK by 5,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

