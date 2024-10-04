Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Down 3.1% – Should You Sell?

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.99 and last traded at $143.99. Approximately 11,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 83,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Sezzle Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $841.44 million and a P/E ratio of 65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.55.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,738 shares in the company, valued at $26,534,774.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,534,774.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $220,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,130.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,586 shares of company stock worth $22,034,190 in the last ninety days. 57.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEZL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

