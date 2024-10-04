Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.02. Approximately 366,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,843,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Revance Therapeutics from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $542.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.25.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Articles

