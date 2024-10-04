Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Shares Up 4.9% – Time to Buy?

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. Approximately 102,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 891,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DESP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Despegar.com in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Despegar.com Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $185.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.35 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 62.18% and a net margin of 3.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Despegar.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth about $13,936,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Despegar.com by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,923,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,824 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Despegar.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

Recommended Stories

