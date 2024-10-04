BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.25. 517,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 222% from the average session volume of 160,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded BlackSky Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of BlackSky Technology from $4.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKSY

BlackSky Technology Stock Up 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.61 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.68.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackSky Technology

In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $175,090.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,654.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian E. O’toole sold 24,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $175,090.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 479,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,654.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christiana L. Lin sold 13,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $93,692.89. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 190,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,672.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,362 shares of company stock valued at $446,535. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the last quarter. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.