Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,449 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 14,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $1,522,894.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,063 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

