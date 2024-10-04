Rockland Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 45,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $285.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.65. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $302.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.