The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 132.8% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $480,291,000 after buying an additional 917,979 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,045,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,971,000 after purchasing an additional 898,143 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $169,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,416,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $422,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 393,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,322,000 after purchasing an additional 258,511 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $373.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $385.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

