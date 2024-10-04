Rockland Trust Co. Trims Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.