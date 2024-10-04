Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.30 on December 27th

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 3.30 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15.

Lockheed Martin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.7%.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $602.17. 123,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,771. The company has a market cap of $144.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $564.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $611.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.86.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

