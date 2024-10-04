Rockland Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.5 %

ROK opened at $264.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.81 and a 12 month high of $312.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.80.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

