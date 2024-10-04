Rockland Trust Co. Sells 1,766 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

