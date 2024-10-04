Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 178234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEI. Scotiabank upped their target price on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 84,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

