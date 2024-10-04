Rockland Trust Co. Sells 3,334 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Caden Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Caden Capital Partners LP now owns 139,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $4,151,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $5,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $270.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.43. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

