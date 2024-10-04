MRA Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 954.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of MRA Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total transaction of $1,671,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at $195,873,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,950,238 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

