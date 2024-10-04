MRA Advisory Group Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

MRA Advisory Group trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. City State Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $178.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.81.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

