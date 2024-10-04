GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,200 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 3.3% of GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd owned 0.05% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $32,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,625,146.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael Robert Pesch sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.20, for a total transaction of $2,103,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 33,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,685.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 7,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.68, for a total value of $1,992,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,625,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,145 shares of company stock worth $12,622,660. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $301.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $286.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $218.63 and a 1 year high of $301.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

