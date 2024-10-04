MRA Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF)

MRA Advisory Group boosted its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned about 21.69% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHYF opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.96.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.141 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

