Rockland Trust Co. Sells 624 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $424,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,862.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.