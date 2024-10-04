MRA Advisory Group Invests $2.92 Million in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

MRA Advisory Group purchased a new position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF makes up 1.6% of MRA Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. MRA Advisory Group owned approximately 2.31% of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 88,990 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

PXE opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $37.48.

About Invesco Energy Exploration & Production ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

