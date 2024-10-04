Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,911,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth about $99,045,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 409,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,453,000 after buying an additional 280,145 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 291.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 275,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,081,000 after buying an additional 205,057 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 183.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 277,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,046,000 after acquiring an additional 179,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth $15,637,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN stock opened at $234.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $149.19 and a 52-week high of $278.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.35. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $753.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total value of $1,914,059.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,195,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,728 shares of company stock worth $11,645,062. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.00.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

