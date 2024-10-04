McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.21% of McGrath RentCorp worth $31,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $210,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth about $239,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $103.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.76. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $130.86.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

MGRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

