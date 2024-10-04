Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 30,060 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $25,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Entegris by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after purchasing an additional 66,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Entegris by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 487,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,414,000 after acquiring an additional 62,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,177,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.40.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $110.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average of $126.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

