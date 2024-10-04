Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 415,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $27,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $69.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity LifeStyle Properties news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $2,492,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

