Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,898,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007,778 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $28,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,472,000 after buying an additional 566,982 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after purchasing an additional 268,310 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,246,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 55,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,224,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 119,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.13. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,039.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. Integral Ad Science’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $74,667.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $62,387.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,645 shares of company stock valued at $290,037. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

IAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

