Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases 28,938 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lennar worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 484.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.94.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $186.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.