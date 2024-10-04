Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 80,025 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,025 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.37% of CONMED worth $29,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNMD. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 224.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CONMED by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CONMED Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNMD opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.06. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $117.27.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

