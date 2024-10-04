Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $33.60 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Datadog worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DDOG. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Datadog by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $117.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.19. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.28, a PEG ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,230,808.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,991 shares of company stock worth $50,448,980 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DDOG. UBS Group upped their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.85.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

